Health and wellness event to be held on Aug. 2

OXFORD — On July 8, the Oxford Village Council approved a health and wellness event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 2, contingent on Village Manager Joe Madore receiving and reviewing a special event application.

The health and wellness day will be a day of activities including workout classes, demonstrations and more for all ages.

The event will also celebrate the anniversaries for Wild and Rooted and Scott’s Toys, according to Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Kimberly Smith. Additional approvals are needed from the fire department and police department.

Multiple village council members said they would rather have those holding events submit their applications in advance so they can be reviewed without creating contingencies. More information about the event and its location will be released in the coming weeks. – J.G.