Healthcare support from Genisys Credit Union

Genisys Credit Union is helping members and communities navigate through the challenges being brought by the COVID-19.

“As we navigate these challenging times and do our part to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we remain committed to providing stable, uninterrupted service to our members,” said Jackie Buchanan, President / CEO of Genisys Credit Union. “We are also working diligently to help our members who have been or will be financially affected by COVID-19. We have been pleased to defer thousands of mortgage and other loan payments for our members.” said Buchanan.

The Credit Union created an employee-match campaign, matching all employee donations to help support the needs of local food pantries and homeless shelters, ultimately making a financial impact of over $15,000 for Lighthouse of Michigan. To support healthcare teams on the front lines, the credit union donated several supplies of gloves and masks to local hospitals, as well as providing lunch to our local McLaren Oakland Hospital.

Genisys is committed to the health and safety of its staff and members. The availability of ATM’s and 24/7 account access with mobile and online banking has allowed Genisys to move to limited branch and lobby access while still serving members in the drive-thru and ensuring everyone’s safety. “Banks and credit unions are deemed “essential” during this crisis and I want to thank the Genisys team for showing up each and every day to serve our members,” said Buchanan.