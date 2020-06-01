Helen Dick, 97

Helen Jane Dick died peacefully on May 27, 2020, having recently celebrated her 97th birthday. She lived in her Dennison Street home of 66 yrs right to the end, and was with family throughout. She was dearly loved by all those who knew her. Her husband Robert predeceased her in 1993. At last they are reunited. She is survived by daughters Sharon Kolin, Susan Price, Connie Bennett (Jim), and son Lawrence. She was grandmother to Amy Hammer (Chris), Michele Kolin, Edward & Robert Price, and Brian & Taylor Bennett, and great-grandmother to Peyton and Brooklyn Hammer.

Helen was born May 10, 1923 to Glenn and Constance Heath in Aurora, IL. She was raised in farm country between Hudson and Hillsdale, MI, and attended a one room school house. It was a big brave step from there to training at Henry Ford as a nurse for service overseas. WWII ended before she could be deployed, but as consolation (while nursing at the Dearborn V.A.), she met her future husband Bob, injured in Europe. Bob used the G.I. Bill to get a degree in finance and a job with the Oxford Bank. They moved to Oxford, raised a family, and showed their kids how to travel American-style, in a station wagon and fold-down Apache camper trailer.

Helen was the consummate homemaker, delighting all with her exceptional cooking and baking, sewing, her green thumb, and her tireless efforts on behalf of many local organizations, such as the Oxford Music Club (especially providing music to mental health patients at Pontiac State Hospital), the Historical Society, the Oxford Recycling Committee, and as a Pontiac Visiting Nurses Assoc. Board member. She attended the Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ.

Even with such a full life, we are heartbroken to lose her. We take comfort, however, in the words of deep sympathy we’ve received, and how lucky we all have been to love and be loved by the finest person we’ll ever know. Helen was buried in Hudson on June 1, but an open celebration of her life will be planned at her home later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Northeast Oakland Historical Society, 1 North Washington St., Oxford, MI 48371.

Burial arrangements were made with Lynch & Sons of Oxford.

