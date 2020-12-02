Helen Hoadley, 98

Helen Dorothy Hoadley, of Mansfield, Ohio, died on November 19, 2020 at the age of 98½, from complications of Covid-19.

The sixth of eight children, she was born to William and Hattie (Hanke) Shattuck, on May 17, 1922, in Oxford, Michigan, spending her childhood in nearby Leonard.

Growing up on a farm during the Depression gave Helen a lifelong appreciation for the value of work, as well as a love of family. While her education was cut short in high school, she was fortunate to gain domestic employment with a family in Rochester, Michigan where her compensation included kind instruction, and the home served as her ‘finishing school.’ Helen was proud of later attaining her GED in the Mansfield City Schools.

During World War II, she met her future husband, Ted, at General Motors Truck and Coach in Pontiac, Michigan where they were both kept busy supplying the war effort. They were married on May 31, 1946, setting up housekeeping in Pontiac where their first son, Chuck, was born in March of 1947.

Following the war, employment opportunities saw them move to Lebanon, Indiana where their second son, Tom, was born in November of 1950. Even though separated by miles, Helen always maintained close contact with her Michigan family, continuing to do so when she moved to Mansfield in 1955. She also re-entered the work force, first as book-keeper for the then-fledgling Selective Vending Company along with a part-time job at Toyland (to her sons’ delight). The coming years would see her work for several different employers, and when Ted’s work required extensive travel, juggling it all while acting as a single parent. In later years she was able to join him on some of his travels, resulting in memorable trips to Portugal and England.

While Helen initially retired from the Ohio Brass Company to spend time with her newly-retired husband, she eventually wound up back at work, retiring finally from Nickles Bakery when the Mansfield office was closed in 2002, a few months shy of her 80th birthday. Helen filled her retirement years spending time with her family and her many friends, staying in touch with her nieces and nephews and their growing families, and almost single-handedly supporting the greeting card industry. She was a person who valued experiences over things, leaving her sons much richer as a result.

Helen also remained active in her church, serving on numerous committees and contributing wherever she felt she could do the most good.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of over 40 years, as well as all five of her brothers, both her sisters, her stepson, George Hoadley and her daughter-in-law, Valerie Hoadley.

She is survived by her sons, Charles of East Granby, Connecticut and Thomas (Cynthia Lombardo) of Richfield, Ohio; a grandson, Samuel Hoadley (Betsy Beltz) of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; granddaughter, Katherine Rose Hoadley of Denver, Colorado; and a great-granddaughter, Theodora Rose of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her step-daughter-in-law, Jeanette Belding Scott of Conway, Arkansas and family.

Helen was blessed with the friendship of Kay Leedy, her longtime neighbor, who was always there for her when distant family couldn’t be, and the caring staff of Mansfield Memorial Homes who did so much to make her final years pleasant.

When gatherings are again possible, a memorial service will be held, as well as a short graveside ceremony at Mount Avon Cemetery in Rochester, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, 200 West Third St, Mansfield, Ohio 44902 or NorthEast Ohio Collie Rescue, P.O. Box 1594, Elyria, Ohio 44036 (earmarked for the Cosmo Fund), a group responsible for many of her grand dogs. Memories and condolences can be sent to 3316 Treelawn Dr, Richfield, OH 44286. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to have served the family.

