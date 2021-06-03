Helen Hurlburt, 95

Helen Hallock Hurlburt, 95, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2021 at Lake Orion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she received excellent care for her last six years. She was born on March 17, 1926.

She is the daughter of the late Herman and Eva Bruske and step mother Mabel Bruske. Sister of Nancy Bruske and Ron (Bonnie) Adkisson. She was preceded in death by adoring husband Lewis Hurlburt, close friend Bill Debniak and his family and step daughter Gloria (Bud) Benton.

Beloved mother of Gay Ann Hallock, Gale (Linda) Hallock, Fred (Sheri) Hallock and Rob (Shirley) Hallock. Step-mother of Judy Coscarelli, Sister Judith “Vicki” Hallock, Pamela (Jim) Harris, Jodie (Bill) Bradney and Julie Perrault.

Loving grandmother of Bobby (Katlyne) Hallock, Jessica (Zack) Locuson and great granddaughter Honey Mattingly.

This remarkable woman was a patient advocate for over 40 years at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital and leaves behind countless numbers of friends and others whose lives she touched.

No funeral is planned. Donations in her name may be made to Lake Orion Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 585 E. Flint St., Lake Orion, MI 48362