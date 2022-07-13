Centennial Park in downtown Oxford was packed with young and old listening to the Beatles tribute band, Toppermost. The band played on a perfect night, July 7, as part of the Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s Concerts In The Park series. According to Kimberly Smith, the Oxford DDA’s Project & Media Coordinator this week (July 14) Ruby T and Valentine will perform. On July 21, the O’Dwyer Brothers will perform Irish music. Photo courtesy of Oxford DDA.