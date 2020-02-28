Henry Paquette, 91.

Henry Paquette passed away February 19, 2020 at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital in Rochester Hills, he was 91. He leaves behind his beloved wife Muriel of 70 years; loving children Doris (Edward) Thompson, Paul Paquette, Arthur Paquette, and Allen (Caroline) Paquette; his grand children Dana, (late Christopher), Sarah, Jessica, Jermy, Becky, Kyle, and Carly; 7 great-grand children. Brother of Rita Sides, and late Lucille Warner. Also many nieces and nephews.

Henry worked as a mechanical engineer at the US Army Tank/Command. He served in the US Army. He was an avid Bridge player and he loved the outdoors. We will remember his amusing stories about camping, hunting, and fishing.

The family will receive friends at St. Clemens Catholic Church, 343 S Main St, Romeo, MI 48065, on March 24 at a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass.