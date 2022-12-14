Here comes Santa Claus!

The Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Christmas Parade in downtown Oxford on Dec. 3. Washington Street with packed with parade watchers waiting for the big moment when Santa and Mrs. Claus would roll in at parade’s end. Though it was cold and gray none of the children seemed phased by the weather. Photos by Don Rush and the first 8 pictures by CJ Carnacchio, Oxford Township Communications & Grants Manager.
