Historical Society hosts Somewhere in Time home tour

The Northeast Oakland Historical Society & Museum invites you to explore Oxford’s rich past through the Oxford Historic Home and Business Tour — “Somewhere in Time.”

“Step aboard a comfortable bus and journey back to the 1870s, when the Village of Oxford was first established,” said Debbie Mick, secretary of the Northeast Oakland Historical Society and Museum. “Along the way, you’ll visit historic homes and hear fascinating stories about the village’s early businesses. Discover the unique charm and historical importance of each site as you enjoy a guided tour through the streets of Oxford.”

The tour is on July 27 and starts from the Museum, 1 N. Washington St. in downtown Oxford. There are three tours beginning at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

The tour is a fundraiser with all proceeds going to support the Northeast Oakland Historical Museum.

Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased by 5 p.m. July 26. To purchase tickets, visit the, Northeast Oakland Historical Museum Facebook page facebook.com/NOHM53 or use the QR code link to Local Hop. – J.N.