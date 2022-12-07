Ho, ho, ho!

The holidays are in full swing in Oxford. Last Friday, the Oxford Downtown District Authority invited people out for their annual Soup & Sweet Stroll, to watch the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Centennial Park and for chances to visit with Santa at the Washington Square. Mr. and Mrs. Claus made it back to Oxford Saturday for the Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade. On Friday night there were an estimated 2,500 visitors to town and on Saturday, South and North Washington Street was lined up young and old for the parade. Here, Lorelai and Maverick Sefton visit with Santa on Friday night. He will be back at Washington Square on Dec. 11 and 18, from noon to 3 p.m. Photo by Ashley Sefton.