Holly Ashman, 55

Holly L. Ashman, age 55, a lifelong Leonard resident went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2022

Holly was born on September 28, 1966 the daughter of Lynn (Scott) and Arnold Thomas. Holly was a graduate of Oxford High School, Oakland Community College and Oakland University where she obtained a degree as a Medical Laboratory Science. Holly loved science and spent years in the medical field as a laboratory scientist at McLaren Hospital in Oxford and Ascension St. John’s in Warren. Holly was an exercise enthusiast, advent gardener and enjoyed art and sketching. Holly was a loving woman who enjoyed her family, friends and church life ladies greatly.

Holly is survived by her loving parent Lynn (Randy) Scott; her husband Mark; children David (Alivia) of Attica, Brianna, Jonathan and Josiah of Leonard; Siblings Shelley (Jim) Raymond of Montana, and Cliff Thomas (Jen Swisher) of Northville; Mother-in-Law Mary Ann Ashman of Shelby Twp. and brother and sister in-laws; Michael (Bonita) of Richmond, Adde (Gene) Naddeo of Boston, John (Kathy) of Lake Orion, Jeffrey of Mt. Clemens, Joan (Bob) Florian of Canadian Lakes, Greg (Starr) of Algonac, Mary Ann (Chris) Sheufelt of Utica, Rachelle (Rich) Jordan of Clarkston, Lisa of Clawson, Patrick (Tricia) of Harrison; her deeply adored grandchildren Charlotte and Shepherd Ashman as well as many loving nieces and nephews and her beloved pets Belle, Machida and Georgie.

Proceeded in death by her son, Alexander Stephen Ashman of Leonard and step-father Arnold Clifton Thomas of Leonard.

Visitation is on Friday July 22 at the Henry M. Malburg Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. Services will take place on Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Richard Crisco officiating at Rochester Christian Church (4435 North Rochester Road, Rochester, MI 48306). Burial will be private.