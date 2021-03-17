Home fire on Ora Rd.

Two Oxford Village Police officers were first to respond to a home fire in Oxford Township. The officers, James Irish and Gary Rouse, arrived to the Ora Road home at about 10:45 p.m. on March 11 to find the garage and north side of the home “engulfed” in flames. According to Officer Irish’s report, “It was determined that homeowner Steven Malczewski, 53, had returned to the interior of the home to locate his pet cats.”

When Irish entered the home he saw more flames near the door, the northern wall and roof.

“The entrance was extremely warm and the home was filled with smoke,” reported Irish. “I located Mr. Malczewski on the main level and escorted him out of the home . . . then confirmed he was the only person home at the time.”

Cars were moved out of the driveway and neighbors moved to a safe distance.

“At that point Oxford Fire Department arrived on scene . . . (Oakland County) Deputies also arrived,” reported Irish.

* * *

According to Oxford Fire Chief Pete Scholz, the fire was called in at 10:39 p.m. The department got there at 10:50 and cleared the scene at 3 a.m. The fire started and totally destroyed the detached garage. West winds caused the fire to jump to the house, which was damaged mostly by water and smoke, but is structurally sound and can be salvaged. At least one cat survived, the fire chief noted.