Homecoming parade is on!

Modified route this year

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Oxford High School will have its homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m.

The parade route has changed from previous years. Lineup will take place at 5 p.m. behind the swimming pool at the high school. The parade will go clockwise around the school, exit onto N. Oxford Rd. from the north lot, and finish at the south exit of the south lot.

N. Oxford Rd. will be closed from the north lot entrance until about 6:15. The entrance to the north lot will remain open during the parade, so vehicles will still be able to park, but they will not be able to exit the lot until the end of the parade. The entire south lot will be closed starting at 5:25pm.

“If this works, this will be our new parade route for the future,” said Katie Goetz, leadership advisor at OHS.

The route has been shortened because of the ongoing land balancing work south of the high school. The safety path along N. Oxford Rd. has not been replaced yet, so there’s no place for spectators to stand. Goetz said most folks watch the parade closer to the school anyway.

“Wagon” or “shopping cart” floats will be decorated following a “Big City Life” theme. The homecoming varsity football game against the Clarkston Wolves begins at 7 p.m.

Homecoming week will see the return of other traditional events as well. Powder puff games are scheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 19: freshman vs. sophomores at 5:30, juniors vs. seniors from about 6:30.

An outdoor pep assembly is planned during school Sept. 23, the day before the game. That night will be a bonfire by the baseball fields. A dance is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25, inside the gymnasium, where masks will be required.