HomeGrown hosts ‘Brew for Ukraine’ on April 25

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

HomeGrown Brewing Company is hosting a fundraiser for Ukrainian emergency services later this month.

Happening on April 25 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., “Brew for Ukraine” will feature Ukrainian foods, a Ukrainian beer and other Ukraine-themed items.

“As a Ukrainian-American I had to do something to help the people of Ukraine,” Marie Gulawsky Powers, HomeGrown co-owner and culinary manager, said via email. “We came up with the idea of a fundraiser at our place after hearing about a worldwide campaign started by the Pravda Brewery in Lviv, Ukraine for breweries to make Ukrainian beer and donate proceeds to a charity helping the Ukrainian people. Pravda shared their recipes, we selected a stout, and brewed the beer several weeks ago.”

The recipe from Pravda Brewery — an imperial stout named “Slava” (Glory) with coffee, chocolate and smoke flavors with a 10% alcohol volume content — is the featured drink of the night and will be released to the public on April 22. Foods served at the fundraiser include pyrohy (pierogi), holobchi (stuffed cabbage), kielbasa and roasted sauerkraut, a combo plate and borshch. Food is available for a $15 minimum donation per meal.

Proceeds from food and drinks will go to Foundation Ukraine, which is Michigan-based organization raising money for first responders in Ukraine.

“We personally know the founder who is a physician in Kyiv and she procures and delivers supplies to first responders helping the Ukrainian people,” Powers said.

Pro-Ukrainian shirts from Sunflower Sunrise Co. and fundraiser merchandise will be available for purchase. Rock band Mad Rabbit will perform throughout the night. Seating, food and drinks are available on a first come, first serve basis.