Homegrown hosts Oxtoberfest this Saturday

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Make some time to grab a stein this Saturday at Homegrown Brewing Company’s Oxtoberfest celebration.

Going into its 4th year — the 2020 event was canceled — Oxtoberfest is a homage of the German festival and a last hurrah for patio dining at Homegrown.

“I know a lot of local breweries try to celebrate the publication and release of their Oktoberfest (beer), which is a traditional German marzen … lager,” Jeff Powers, Homegrown Brewing general manager, said.

The event leans into the German flair with Bavarian attire and a best-dressed competition for those looking to show off their lederhosen or dirndl. But according to Powers, the most competitive test of the celebration will be the stein-holding competition.

“We have a men’s and ladies’ division,” Powers said. “We have a 32 ounce glass mug that we fill with Oxford Ale. It is a stationary endurance competition where you see how long you can keep your arm locked and hold this beer without spilling any. The last man or woman standing is crowned the leader.”

Along with Homegrown’s take on the Oktoberfest marzen, drinks on offer include 14 beers (at least one cider and seltzer will be available) and six wines. Plenty of German bites will be available with schnitzel, sauerkraut and sausage mentioned by Powers.

Oxtoberfest is at Homegrown Brewing Company at 28 N. Washington St. from 7 to 11 p.m. this Saturday. There is no cover charge .