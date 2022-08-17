Homeland Security training at Daniel Axford Elementary

By Don Rush

In Mike Solwold’s eyes, you can never

have too much training.

The Oxford Village Police Chief was

one of the first, first responders to the mass

shooting at Oxford High School last Nov.

30 and when the opportunity arose to have

more training, here in Oxford he took it.

“Officer Rob Chupick and Reserve offi-

cer Gene Faermark came to me in Decem-

ber after the Oxford High School tragedy,”

Solwold said. “The asked if they could

arrange for this specific training, would I

approve it? My response was to make it

happen. Our department has been through

similar training in the past but there never

too much training.”

The gears in motion turned into four days

of training at Daniel Axford Elementary

School last week.

The training was by members of the

United States Department of Homeland

Security.

“We’re training techniques and tactics for

individual, single officers who are on scene

with an active situation. Not all times it’s an

active shooter,” instructor Robert “Bobby”

Drinkwater said on day four of the training.

“Whether it’s an active shooter, or someone

with a knife. The tactics we’re teaching

this week is for that single officer to go in,

instead of waiting for a SWAT team. The quicker we can get in, the quicker we neu-

tralize the situation. With this training we’re

trying to mitigate as much of the danger – to

the officers themselves and victims – as we

can. We cannot get rid of all the danger, but

with proper training we can mitigate it.”

Ten Oxford PD officers, including Chief

Solwold, five Oakland County Sheriff’s

deputies, members of the Michigan State

Police, FBI, Midland County Sheriff’s of-

fice, Cadillac Police Department and Med-

star Ambulance, about 20 in all, attended

the training. According to both Drinkwater

and Solwold, each of the first three days

were training for certain scenarios; each

day “the heat” was turned up until the final

day when the trainees needed to use all their

new education.

Trainees were taught not only how to ap-

proach active threats, but also how to treat

wounds, on themselves and victims. On the

last day of training, role-players, students

and members of the community, were

staged with various open “wounds” in the

hallways and classrooms of Daniel Axford.

As a group the trainees were placed in

a room and “briefed” on an active situa-

tion at an elementary school. One by one,

by themselves and “armed” with Airsoft

pistols and long-guns, trainees entered

the hallway with weapons ready. Under

the watchful eyes of Homeland Security

trainers, the officers moved down the halls,

checked on victims, found where the

“bad guy” was and moved on. They were

taught what to say to dispatchers, victims

and weapon-wielding perpetrators. After

each scenario, they moved to the next.

All day long.

“ When you walk in, and you realize this

is real, it’s amazing. All of a sudden you

only have tunnel vision,” Soldwold said,

remembering back to Nov. 30. “We can

never have too much training. Bad guys

don’t have to worry about anything. We

have to worry about everything. We have

to worry about keeping ourself safe, so we

can help others. The radios are squawking.

Alarms and lights. There’s screaming.

We have to worry about all that and keep

moving.”

As host department, Oxford PD had

to get the ball rolling. Make contact with

different law agencies, provide a location,

food and set up equipment.

“We reached out to Principal (Chad)

Boyd at Daniel Axford Elementary to ask

if we could use his school as a training lo-

cation,” Solwold said. “His response was

an easy yes. From there, we reached out to

local surrounding agencies to join in for the

training. We gained valuable training and a

great partnership with Homeland Security

for future training and it was free.”

Solwod said the training was valuable.

“We can’t get enough of it. We need to

stay on our toes and be ready for another

incident. Especially in today’s world it’s not

a matter of if but when a tragedy occurs. As

police we are constantly training and must

stay prepared so this was a no brainer when

it was brought to me for approval.”

Solwold also wanted to make sure to

thank all involved.

“I want to thank the instructors for their

outstanding work,” he said. “Principal

Boyd. The kitchen staff for providing

breakfast everyday and a lunch on the last

day. One of the instructors commented that

they have never seen this much hospitality

and even said ‘it appears you guys are very

well liked in this community.’ Also thanks

to Officer Rob Chupick and Reserve Of-

ficer Gene Faermark for making this all happen.”