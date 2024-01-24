Homeless man dies of hypothermia in Orion Twp.

ORION TWP. — A 60-year-old homeless man died in Orion Township on Sunday, Jan. 14 after being exposed to bitter cold temperatures overnight, according to information from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The wind chill was minus 17 degrees on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The man was discovered unconscious under a blue tarp by Oakland County sheriff’s deputies and Orion Township firefighters, who were dispatched to a Heights Road address at 10 a.m. Jan. 14, said Oakland County Undersheriff Curtis D. Childs.

Orion Township firefighters began resuscitation efforts and transported the man to McLaren Hospital in Pontiac where he was pronounced deceased.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of his family, Childs said.

The sheriff’s office announced the death on its Facebook page as part of a safety message warning residents about the cold temperatures affecting much of Michigan.

“As the weather temperature plunges, we have already had one homeless person pass away from hypothermia. If you know of people that are homeless, shelters and warming centers are important with subzero temperatures. Please be extra careful with your pets, and take extra care of the elderly. When you travel in your car, make sure you have warm clothing in case you have issues,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post.

In Orion Township, the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd., serves as a warming center during business hours.

HOPE Hospitality & Warming Center 249 Baldwin Ave. in Pontiac, welcomes homeless adults in need of safe shelter and support services from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., according to www.oaklandcountyresources.org. For additional information on HOPE Shelters, visit www.hopeshelters.org. – J.N.