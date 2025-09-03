Honoring the pioneer of Oxford’s gravel industry

Oxford Twp. unveils second historical marker

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township officials unveiled a new historical marker honoring William O. Smith, the man who launched the gravel mining industry in Oxford in 1912, during a ceremony on Wednesday.

Located along Lakeville Road adjacent to the Polly Ann Trail on the future site of Levi’s Link Park, the marker consists of a bronze plaque mounted on a boulder donated by Koenig Materials.

“For decades, Oxford was known far and wide as the ‘Gravel Capital of the World,’” said Oxford Township Communications and Grants Manager C.J. Carnacchio, creator and administrator of the historical marker program. “Gravel mining defined Oxford. It gave us an identity. It helped us put food on the table. It helped us grow and prosper. It gave us a source of local pride.”

Despite Smith’s significant impact, Carnacchio said “there was nothing in our township – not a monument, not a street sign, not a statue, not a school – that specifically celebrated his achievements or shared his story.”

“Because of pioneers like (W.O. Smith), Oxford is more than a place on the map – it’s a vibrant, thriving community,” said Doug Needham, executive director of the Michigan Aggregates Association. “Two companies, the Edward C. Levy Company and Koenig Materials, are direct examples of his lasting influence. Both still operate here – providing jobs, supporting local projects and staying deeply involved in community life.”

Smith came to Oxford in 1910 and earned a living by crushing and selling the stone he bought from local farmers. Two years later, he took things to the next level by purchasing 80 acres and opening Oxford’s first gravel mining operation – the Detroit-Oxford Gravel & Stone Co. Others followed Smith’s lead and by 1924, there were five gravel plants employing more than 200 people and filling approximately 40,000 railroad cars with material. Smith left the gravel industry in 1928 when he sold his operation to American Aggregates, Carnacchio said.

The Michigan Aggregates Association paid for the historical marker. Oxford Township’s historical marker program is funded through grants and donations. No taxpayers dollars are used for the program. Carnacchio has funding and plans for two more historical markers that he hopes to unveil this year. He has identified up to 16 prospective historical markers for the program.

“Thanks to the generosity of the Michigan Aggregates Association, we now have a historical marker that tells everyone who William O. Smith was, what he did and why he’s important to Oxford,” Carnacchio said.

The next historical marker unveiling is Saturday, Oct. 18 (time to be determined) at Daniel Axford Elementary School. That marker – funded by North Oakland Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 334 – will celebrate the life and service of World War II veteran and pilot Hilton W. Axford.

Anyone interested in sponsoring a marker or donating to the program can call Carnacchio at 248-462-9997 or send an email to ccarnacchio@oxfordtownship.org.