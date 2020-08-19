How to prepare for school this fall

In class, or online

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

The new school year is fast approaching under different and unknown circumstances, leaving many feeling apprehensive.

To ease the transition, Oxford Virtual Academy (OVA) and Oxford Schools Psychology Department have valuable advice for parents helping their children get ready for class, whether they are returning to learn in-person or online.

A district wellness team has been working this summer to help put increased mental health resources for staff and family in place. This will include in-house wellness teams in each school building when the year gets started. Parents and teachers will be able to contact wellness team members directly for support. Wellness teams will include district psychologists, social workers, guidance counselors, and school/family liaisons.

On behalf of the psychology department, Psychologist Dr. Schelly Wasvary shared these tips for life at home:

l Keep family routines. Predictability at home will help foster a sense of safety and normalcy.

l Remember that everyone is feeling stressed. This makes decision making more difficult and increases exhaustion in everyone. Realize that kids may be crankier than usual and try to keep regular bed times.

l Don’t feel like you need to push your child to hurry up and ‘catch up’ academically. Teachers are ready to meet kids where they are. Relationships and a sense of safety are paramount.

l Communicate with your child’s teacher. Let him or her know if there are changes at home that might affect your child at school.

l Try to keep ‘Grace’ and ‘Balance’ as the themes of the year. Kids are resilient.

l Practice self-care. Kids take cues on stress management from their caregivers.

Wasvary added that the district website has many great resources for families.

OVA Principal Janet Schell offered advice for parents and students who are new to OVA and preparing for online learning:

Number one, breathe! The first week is a week to acclimate and learn about our online programs, meet teachers and mentors, and how to navigate the online school community. The pacing calendar accounts for this important time of orientation.

Spend time getting your school room set up in your home. We recommend a quiet spot. For grades K-8, we recommended that an adult be present (parent/grandparent, a trusted family friend, etc.). I think we can all agree that students need guidance and supervision. For high school students, keep watch for emails about progress updates/concerns and their pacing calendar.

Communication is key! Michigan pupil accounting laws require weekly communication with your child’s mentor teacher. You will need and want this, trust us! Mentors are full time learning coaches who help students and parents navigate the online school community and the programs. Read the weekly emails. Important information is shared every week. We suggest creating a folder in your inbox—create some system to keep those communications handy. If you are stuck, call/text/email your mentor.

Create a schedule that works for your family. Try it out and then adjust it to flex with your family lifestyle. Our mentors are experts and will help guide you through a successful transition. Understand that with the flexibility that online learning provides, it also requires responsibility and structure.

Last but not least, be proactive about building community within the classroom and school. Encourage your students to participate in “funtivities” (zoom activities) and zoom live lessons when offered. Stay active, plan walks, and outdoor fun into your day!