I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!

Saturday was a great day for a Strawberry Festival in Leonard. Here, volunteers for the Addison Township Firefighters Association scoop out gallons and gallons of vanilla ice cream and strawberries for sundaes. This was the 70th annual Strawberry Festival and fundraiser for the department. Visitors were able to watch live music, enjoy food trucks, vendors, a car show and cornhole. Kids were entertained by a clown/magic show, petting zoo, bounce house and Strawberry Derby. Photo by D. Rush.