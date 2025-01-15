Ice Cup Challenge raises funds for Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club projects

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Frozen fairways, icy water hazards, concrete tee boxes, snow-covered putting greens, frozen golfers: not a typical day on golf course.

But for golfers who cannot wait for spring to hit the links the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club’s 11th annual Ice Cup Golf Challenge fundraiser on Feb. 1 is a way to feed that need while providing funds for the club’s charitable programs.

“This event raises money for local Lake Orion needs like our Beds for Kids program, Lake Orion High School scholarships, restoration of the Howarth Schoolhouse and supporting the needs of other local nonprofits, such as Love INC,” said Jimmy Johnson, president of the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club.

The Rotary Club adapted the 18-hole course to wind through Green’s Park, downtown streets and into local businesses, many of which are sponsors for the event. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. with golf starting at 10 a.m.

Multiple prizes and an Afterglow Party at Wine Social, 135 S. Broadway St. follow the golf outing with Super Bowl Squares, a raffle, silent auction and a photobooth. There will be prizes for the winning team as well as first and second place for longest drive, the most spirited team, closest to the pin and most creative hole.

Anyone who wants to join can do so as an individual or group of four. Foursomes are $300. Tickets are also available for $35 for those who want to attend the Afterglow Party but not golf

Any business or person who would like to be a sponsor for the event can call Wayne Haney at Haney Farm Bureau at 248-464-5219 or email losunriserotary@gmail.com.

For more on the Lake Orion Sunrise Rotary Club, including donating or membership information, visit facebook.com/LakeOrionRotary or the club’s website, portal.clubrunner.ca/3041.

The club meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at Lake Orion United Methodist Church in downtown Lake Orion and welcomes those who want to learn more about the club. Regular Club meetings are held the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of every month. The third Thursday is a planned social.