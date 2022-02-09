Ice sculptor Clinton Rich finishes displaying the first of five sculptures created for Week One of the Oxford and Lake Orion DDAs’ #StrongerTogether IceFest. Week One’s theme is #StrongerTogether, representing the bond between Oxford and Lake Orion. “Ebony and Ivory,” the Oxford School of Music’s sculpture, plays on both the harmony created by a piano’s contrasting keys and the bond between the M-24 communities. Rich is creating 20 sculptures for Oxford and setting out five every Thursday, plus hosting live carving demonstrations in Lake Orion on Thursday evenings. A trolley between Centennial Park and Lake Orion will run on Thursdays from 4-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 12-9 p.m. Sculptures will remain outside sponsor establishments until they melt. Photo by D. Vaglia