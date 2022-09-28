If one’s good, two’s better

Downtown Oxford gets new mural

By Don Rush

Starting this week, Nick Hottmann, a 2001 Oxford High School graduate and now muralist from Idaho will be in town with the tools of his trade to paint his second mural in Oxford this year. Earlier in the summer he painted a mural in the northwest quadrant of Oxford Village. Now, he’s in the southeast quad.

He will paint the east wall of Creative Embroidery, 10 E. Burdick St. as part of the Oxford Downtown Development Authority’s Community Courtyards & Placemaking project. The theme for this mural will highlight Oxford’s history including years when the village, township and schools were founded, historic industry like gravel mining, businesses, sports icons like Ty Cobb and entertainers like the Radio Lone Ranger who have connections to Oxford.

“We are trying to create interest as you come into town and showcase our beautiful history,” DDA Executive Director Kelly Westbrook said.

Depending on the weather it will take Hottmann about two weeks to complete the nearly $5,000 project. The project will be funded from a grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation.

Last Wednesday, the DDA was officially awarded a $250,000 Prosperity Award Grant from Consumers Energy. Local business and building owners, DDA board and committee members and officials within the community plus officials from Consumers came together to celebrate this honor.

“On behalf of the Oxford Community, we are so grateful for the Consumers Energy Foundation and the Prosperity Award Grant. This grant will help Oxford create a thoughtfully designed and functional community space with seating, lighting, shade/ weather coverage, updated concrete, decorative elements and points of interest,” Westbrook said. “The design is classic and timeless — enhancing and complimentary to the beauty and charm of Oxford’s historic district. Additionally we would like to thank the team who helped create the vision for this space, Nicolette Shagena, designer and owner of Caveman and Pip, the Oxford DDA Board of Directors, the Village of Oxford and Ashley Ross, DDA Board Member and Village Council Member for her direction in the grant application process.”

According to Kimberly Smith DDA Project and Media Coordinator, the Prosperity Awards support the economic development priority to improve the welfare of whole communities, with a focus on funding projects with long term benefits on Michigan’s economy. Oxford DDA is one of only two Prosperity Award winners across the state of Michigan.