Increased voters for Primaries . . . Both in Addison and Oxford

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Last week, voters went to the polls (or mailed in their ballots) for the Aug. 4 primary election of local and state party candidates for the Nov. 3 general election. Here are the unofficial results from the Oakland County Clerk’s office.

Oxford Township

Of the 16,970 registered voters in the township and village, a total of 6,146 (or 36.22 percent) cast a ballot. This is up from 5,515 who voted in the March 10 election.

The majority voted absentee (3,985) while 2,161 voted at the polls. The township clerk’s office issued 4,994 absentee ballots for the election and a total of 3,985 (or 79.8 percent) were returned. This is up significantly from March when 3,134 absent voter ballots were issued and 2,687 were returned.

The Absent Voter Counting Board processed and counted ballots inside the Oxford Township meeting room.

Since it was a primary election, voters were not allowed to split their ballot by voting for candidates from more than one party. Locally, there were competitive races only on the Republican side.

Jack Curtis ran unopposed for Township Supervisor and garnered 2,978 votes.

Likewise, incumbent Curtis Wright ran unopposed for Township Clerk and secured 2,949 votes.

For Township Treasurer, incumbent Joseph Ferrari took 1,920 votes while challenger Anne Marie Roop had 1,432. Ferrari won by 488 votes. Roop issued this statement:

“From my family to yours: thank you! I am incredibly thankful for the many supporters and volunteers who helped and encouraged me during this campaign. Thanks also to those who endorsed me and provided resources to make this campaign possible. I couldn’t have done it without any of you; I am humbled and honored to have received your assistance and votes, and I am grateful to have had the chance to run for treasurer in our wonderful community.

“Treasurer Joe Ferrari has been an elected official in Oxford for over 28 years, and I hope he continues to serve our community and put our citizen’s best interests first. I extend my best wishes to the entire Township Leadership as they navigate the challenges of keeping our community safe during these difficult times.”

Five ran for four trustee seats. Voters could vote for not more than four. Longtime township supervisor William Dunn secured the most votes, with 2,106. Next, newcomer Rod Charles took 1,911. Incumbents Margaret Payne (1,786) and Jonathan Nold (1,693) beat fellow incumbent Patti Durr (1,686). Nold, who was appointed to the board in March to fill Elgin Nichols’ seat, came out ahead of Durr by just seven votes.

For the Park Commission, five ran for five seats: Ron Roop (2,178), Austin Brantly (1,906), Theresa Myer (1,901), Timothy Kalohn (1,835), and Phil Castonia (1,818).

These Republican primary winners will not face any Democratic opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.

The $9.1 million Oxford Public Library bond proposal to expand the library failed by 47 votes (2,679 to 2,632). Library Director and CEO, Bryan Cloutier released this statement:

“To everyone who supported the proposal to expand the library, thank you. To everyone who felt that perhaps now wasn’t the time—we hear you.

“This project was over two years in the making and it all came down to an election during a very challenging and uncertain time. We knew going into this that it would be an uphill journey—and it was. With only two opportunities to request voter approval in 2020, we took the leap instead of waiting until 2022. The outcome wasn’t in our favor, but we have no regrets for trying.

“August and November are both very important elections in our State, and just because the President wasn’t on this particular ballot made it nonetheless important. All the Senators, Representatives, Judges, Commissioners, candidates for County Executive and local officials that appeared on the ballot with us would agree. If you don’t typically vote in August—you should. If our proposal got you out to vote—supporting it or not, we are doing our job to get you actively involved in your democratic process.

“When we return to the ballot box, and we will someday—we will make sure the timing is better, the uncertainty of the economy is stronger, that everyone’s health and safety is a priority, and that everyone’s concerns are addressed and heard. Every vote counts, and every vote has an impact on the future of our community. We hope you continue to be part of the process with us.”

Addison Township

Of 5,067 registered voters, 2,107 ballots were cast (41.6 percent). This is up from 1,914 who voted in March.

On the Republican ticket, incumbent Supervisor Bruce Pearson ran unopposed with 1,244 votes.

Incumbent Clerk Pauline Bennett also ran unopposed with 1,243 votes.

For Treasurer, incumbent Lori Fisher beat Jacob Newby 889 to 514.

Seven ran for four trustee seats. Ed Brakefield (729), Karen Geibel (674), Charles Sargent (652) and Linda Gierak (564) beat Nick Barnhart (554), Joel King (523) and Erich Senft (474).

The Republican primary winners will not face any Democratic opponents in the Nov. 3 general election.

Locals in County and State Races

For County Commissioner Third District (which includes Oxford, Addison, Oakland and Brandon), incumbent and Oxford Resident Michael Spisz beat Steve Martin 6,198 to 3,021 in the Republican race. On the Democratic ticket, Oxford resident Michelle McClellan ran unopposed with 5,205 votes.

For 46th District State Representative (Oxford, Addison, Oakland, Orion and Brandon), Oxford Resident Jody LaMacchia ran unopposed in the Democratic race with 8,934 votes. She will face incumbent Republican John Reilly in November.

At the county level, Addison resident Joe Kent beat Susan Anderson 61,504 to 52,515 for County Treasurer in the Republican race. He will face Democrat Robert Wittenberg in November.

“I would like to thank all those who took the time to vote whether at the polls or by absentee,” Kent said in a statement. “Thank you to my wife and family for helping put up signs, fold literature, stamp cards, and get me through the Primary. I could not have done this without them. Finally, I would like to thank my volunteers and campaign team. Thank you to all of them for their time, energy, and resources. I am very appreciative for all they have done.”