Independence Village residents take first dose of vaccine

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Gertrude Curtis, a resident of Independence Village of Oxford (Waterstone), was first in line to receive the first dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine last Thursday, Jan. 28.

“This is what we have to do in order to kick this thing,” Curtis said after rolling up her sleeve. “We have to take every precaution there is. I don’t want get the virus.”

Walgreens pharmacy administered the vaccines to 100 residents and 31 employees of the senior living facility. The Moderna vaccine requires a second shot to be given 28 days after the first dose.

“It was both emotional and empowering to participate in the vaccination clinic today,” said Stephanie Ford, Executive Director of Independence Village of Oxford. “It gives me peace of mind knowing that we are protecting our community and creating a safer environment for our residents and families to thrive in.”

Curtis agreed. “I thought today was very well organized,” she said. “The employees at the community did a great job. It was just like getting any other shot from my doctor.”