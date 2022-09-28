It’s fall, y’all!

Earlier in the month volunteers helped Oxford’s Downtown Development Authority get ready for fall activities. Members of the community, the DDA and students from Oxford Community Schools L.O.F.T. program decorated the town with pumpkins, gourds, flowers and straw. Pictured here is the finished Centennial Park gazebo.

Chad Przeslawski and Polly Ann Trail Director Linda Moran delivered straw bales to all corners of downtown. Karen Charles (front) and Deb Mason helped deliver fall decorations. Some of the fun planned for downtown this fall includes the annual Scarecrow Festival on Oct. 2 and Witches Night on Oct. 22. The Scarecrow Festival includes a 5 K walk/run, kids activities, a magic show, live entertainment, and trick-or-treating at many local businesses. For Witches Night enjoy shopping deals, restaurant food and drink specials, psychic readers, street performers, refreshments, and prizes for best witch costumes. Photos courtesy of the Oxford DDA.