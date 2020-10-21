It’s not your normal Homecoming celebration

By James Hanlon

Leader Staff Writer

Homecoming looks a lot different this year. There will be no parade and no dance before and after the big game. But other events, including the Homecoming Court, will continue in Oxford schools. The theme this year is “Under the Stars.”

The high school kicked off Homecoming week on Sunday, Oct. 18 with powder puff football games. The school has activities and competitions planned throughout the week, like “Wildcat Bingo.” On Friday, students will view a virtual, pre-recorded assembly and participate in small group projects.

“We can’t have the whole school together building community – therefore we are doing group projects in second, fourth and six hours,” High School Physical Education and Leadership teacher Katie Goetz said.

Second hour is a mask poster decorating contest and those will be donated to first responders (hospitals, doctor offices, fire stations) thanking them for their service. Fourth hour is a door decorating contest. Sixth hour is poster making for football cheerleaders and band members.

There will be no parade, but the seniors will have a car decorating contest and “cruise” before the game.

Students have until Friday to vote for their Homecoming King and Queen online. The usual formal Homecoming Court and announcing of the King and Queen will be at halftime on Friday night.

The football game against Southfield A&T kicks off at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium. Attendance is restricted to less than 1,000 people. Each football player and coach is allowed four guests while each cheerleader and coach is allowed two guests.