It’s the most wonderful time of the year

The Oxford Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Oxford Christmas Parade beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, featuring festive floats, school sports teams and clubs, area veterans and community groups on display through downtown Oxford. Parade goers can line M-24 in downtown Oxford to view the parade. After the “Classic Christmas” parade, families are invited to the gazebo in Centennial Park to get photos with Santa. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Twp.