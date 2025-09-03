Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree returns in October

OXFORD TWP. — Oxford Township Parks and Recreation’s Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree will return from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 22 to Seymour Lake Township Park.

Families can expect a visit to the Great Pumpkin Patch and a walk along Trick or Treat Street to collect candy and trinkets. Each paying participant will receive a pumpkin, doughnuts and treats. The event is intended for children aged 12 and under.

Tickets are $10 for residents and $12 for non-residents. Participants are encouraged to bring a camera, and wear their Halloween costumes and comfortable walking shoes.

Purchase tickets by visiting Oxford Township Parks and Recreation on Facebook and by navigating to listed upcoming events. – J.G.