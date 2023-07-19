James Blevins, 74

James Lawrence Blevins, passed away suddenly at his home in Oxford, on June 15, 2023. He was 74-years-old. “Larry” was born in Detroit, on March 6, 1949 to James Lyle and Alberta Blevins. He grew up in Royal Oak.

From a young age, Larry was fascinated with anything mechanical. He enjoyed taking things apart and putting them back together. He carried this interest, and the skills he learned, into his job as a Service Repair Technician at Sears for over 40 years. Larry was an avid reader. He used this interest to educate himself on a variety of topics, including classic car restorations, home repairs and home remodeling. He became a true “handyman.”

He was always willing to lend a hand to family members or friends who might need help. If he didn’t know how to do something he would look it up in a book. His hobby was restoring classic cars. Weekends would often find him at a local swap meet looking for parts. Larry and his younger brother, Don, had recently been working together on a 1938 Buick which they had hoped to take down to the Woodward Cruise.

Larry is survived by his wife Linda (Baldwin), to whom he was married for 55 years. Together, Larry and Linda raised two sons, James Landon (Becca) and Jason. He has two grandchildren, Kara and Gabby. Larry is survived by his three siblings, Ann Rush, Don (Chris), Kathy Stockley (Fred) and several nieces and nephews. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of his life will is on Sept. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Hadley Township Hall, 3551 Hadley Road.