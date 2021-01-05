James Boyl, 65

James Jay Boyl of Ocala, FL, formerly from Oxford, left this world on December 28, 2020 to be reunited with his son, Scott Boyl, on what would have been Scott’s 36th birthday. Born on March 9, 1955, Jim was 65 years old.

Jim was deeply loved by his surviving wife, Nina; his sons Jeff Boyl (Jolene Cook) of Lake Orion and Tony Boyl of Oxford; his daughter Chrystal Boyl (Jim Burgess) of Oxford; his sister Nancy (Don) Ketterer of Flint; and his grandsons Scott, Andy, and Luke of Oxford. Also preceded in death by his parents and brother John.

Jim tried more things in life than most, always excited to learn from new experiences, and always confident that he could take on whatever new challenge he set for himself. He was a voracious reader and a thinker, self-educating on a variety of topics that he found interesting.

We will miss hearing about his next big project or his thoughts on a topic that he’d been reading about. But more than anything we’ll miss just talking to him. Quick with a joke or a lively story, his infectious laugh will never be forgotten.