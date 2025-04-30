James Bryan Gaylord, 79

James Bryan Gaylord, age 79, passed away April 4, 2025, in Dunedin, Florida. Jim was born Sept. 14, 1946 to Edythe Gaylord and William Lawrence Gaylord, and married Lynn Reed on Feb. 2, 1974. Jim lived and worked in the Pontiac and Lake Orion areas as a Real Estate Broker at Gaylord Realty and then at Gaylord Williams Realty. At the end of his career, he worked as a New Car Salesman. Jim is survived by his wife Lynn, his daughters Hallie (Angela) and Rachel, and by his grandchildren Clementine and Anastasia, as well as many nieces and nephews.