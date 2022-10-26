James Dunn, 58

Oxford resident James Earl Dunn died on October 23, 2022. He was 58. James was born on November 9, 1963 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late James P. and Judith Kay (nee: Broecker) Dunn.

He is survived by one son, Korie Gillay; one brother, Darryl Dunn; one sister, Melinda Dunn.

James was a self-employed brick mason and loved to build Harley-Davidson Motorcycles as he rebuilt several bikes.

Graveside service with burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, November 5, at Seymour Lake Cemetery, on Sashabaw Road in Brandon Township. Arrangements were entrusted to Village Funeral Home 135 South Street, Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com.

James Dunn