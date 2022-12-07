James Feltz, 54

With great sadness, we announce the sudden passing of James “Jimmy” Feltz of Oxford. He died at the age of 54 on December 2, 2022.

Jimmy was born on March 12, 1968 to James and Lynne Feltz. Jimmy graduated from Oxford High School in 1986, where he still holds the high jump record today. Jimmy was an incredible athlete who served in the Air Force after high school. He was best known as a free spirit who loved the outdoors and nature, spending most of his later years in the mountains of Wyoming and northern Arizona.

He is survived by his parents, James and Lynne Feltz. His three daughters, Cara Hendrix (Granddaughter, Raelyn), Tara Feltz (Grandchildren, Cameron, Arianna, and Abel), and Cheyenne Feltz. His siblings, Tamera Feltz (Children, Jessica (Tucker & Sawyer) and Alicia (Addyson), Lisa (Feltz) Seal, (Husband, Aaron Seal; Children, Brooke and Parker), John Feltz (Wife, Angie; Children; Johnathon, Maggie, and Nicholas), and his life partner, Andrea Hendrix (daughters, Cara, Nicole and Sarah, granddaughter Cecile and Elsie).

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to a memorial fund, www.givesendgo.com/JimmyFeltz

A Memorial Service is at Lakepoint Community Church, 1550 W Drahner Rd., Oxford, on December 16 at 11 a.m. May his soul rest peacefully in the arms of Jesus.