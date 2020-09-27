James Goodrich, 79

James R. Goodrich “Jim” age 79, September 21, 2020. Jim was born in Oxford 1941, son of Glenn (Janet) Goodrich. He is survived by his beloved wife Joanne, (married in 1965), son Eric (Trisha) of Attica, brother Eugene Goodrich of Oxford and his grandchildren Jessica, Emily, Luke, Benjamin,

Abigail and Sean.

A 1959 graduate of Oxford High school, Jim graduated from Oakland University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1964. He worked and retired from Detrex Chemical Inc. He continued to work full time for Parts Cleaning Technologies as Technical Director of Chemistries.

Jim had many interest and hobbies including getting his Private Pilot license, a Lieutenant in the Civil Air Patrol, Beekeeping with his son Eric (Good-Rich Apiaries) and was actively involved in the bee club at the Seven Ponds Nature Center. He belonged to the ASPCA and the National Rifle Association.

Jim loved life who always found the good in everyone and every situation.

“Husband, father and grandfather; our minds still talk to you, our hearts still look for you but our souls know you are at peace. We miss you and love you now and forever.”

A memorial gathering will be at the Metamora Lions Club, 3790 N. Oaks St, Metamora, 48455 on Sunday, October 4 beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Seven Ponds Nature Center. Arrangements entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, Oxford.