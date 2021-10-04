James Leszcynski, 79

James Leszczynski passed away on Sept. 13, 2021. He was 79 years old. He was born on Dec. 20, 1941.

James, aka Jim, Jimmy, Umpie, Uncle Jimmy, Husband and Dad – a man little in statue but huge in effervescent energy, endless borderline inappropriate humor and the sweetest and strongest personality ever to walk this earth. Jim left us after stealing almost 4 additional years from cancer.

Jim will always be known for his welcoming smile, entertaining the ladies and seeing the best in people, and helping others recognize their own strengths and gifts. He always had the zest for enjoying the moment and including anyone he could on that journey.

His deepest passion was his amazing wife of 58 years. Judy and Jim were the truest example of being on one mind, heart and soul. Any story started by one, was finished by the other. His faith in God and his love for his wife made him a genuine, humble, selfless and grateful man that always led by example.

Jim loved golf, hunting, fishing and his grand and great grandchildren. Jim shared his love of golf, hunting and fishing with his entire family. Playing golf for years with his wife and two children, and passing the love down to his grandchildren. He spent years hunting with one of his favorite nephews, bonus son-in-law and grandson.

When grandchildren entered the family, Jim’s life was turned upside down with hours of storytelling, candy store trips, games, coaching, homework, counseling, and vacations. His world revolved around the grand and great grandkids.

Later in life Jim found the kitchen and became known for his mouth watering bread. Years of trial and error, he perfected his legendary rye bread. He took up cooking and baking. He and Judy loved filling the house with family and friends for dinners and card parties.

His faith kept him involved with the Knights of Columbus where he helped run the weekly bingo events. Entertaining his “bingo ladies” that he loved with corny and very slightly suggestive jokes, he drew in crowds that helped the Knights raise money to fund various charities.

If anyone in the family ever needed a lift, they went to Jim. His endless positivity and his ability to listen has helped so many progress in their life. There are countless stories of Jim playing hide and seek with his kids, friends, nieces and nephews when they lived on the farm in Hadley. Jim would hide (in complete darkness) and the kids would try to find him. Hours of giggles, screams and running!

Fond memories of living in Hadley and participating in the Hadley Volunteer Fire Department. Training, fire conventions, fundraiser dances, family picnics and rides on the antique tire truck would fill volumes of memory books.

Jim is survived by his soulmate and wife of 58+ years Judy, his daughter Laura, son Leo (Jennifer), bonus daughter Amie (Tony Mollo); grandson Jim (Caitlin); and great grandchildren, Cora, Tarren (Nate DePelsMaeker), Calogeno and Enzio Principato, Matthew Leszczynski, Courtney and Corey Bouck, Mya, Jaxon, Landon and Saylah. Some of his closest nephews that have always been there to help him or hunt with him are Ron (Martha) Tuski and Chris (Jean) Tuski. Jim also had numerous nieces, nephews and many very close cousins.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother Stella, father Lucian, step father Joe (Janicki), older brother Lucian, and younger brothers Larry and Stan.

A Memorial Mass is at St. Joseph Church in Lake Orion on Oct. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Hadley Fire Hall, in Hadley, Michigan. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Monday, Oct.11.