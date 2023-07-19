James Rice, 80

James Nicholas Rice, age 80 of Oxford, passed away July 13, 2023.

Jim was the son of the late Catherine and Gordon Rice. Husband of Barbara Ruth Killian. Father of Gordon, Robert (Angela) and Colin Rice. Step-Father of Patricia Killian. Grandfather of Ariana Rice. Step-Grandfather of Christopher and Jacob Domen. Brother of Dennis (Carrie) Rice, Diane London and the late Patricia and Martin Rice. Uncle of Dallas and Cooper Rice. Brother-in-law of Mary Ann Schlicht, Carolyn Sue Laing and Edward (Sandra) Kennaday. Special friend of Gayle Beamer and Joel Vernier.

Jim was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving on Okinawa from 1966-1968 and was a member of the American Legion Walter Frazer Post #108, Oxford.

Jim had careers with General Motors Central Office and the Tech Center, was a sales representative for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company selling Yellow Pages, was a pharmaceutical sales representative for several companies, retiring from Pfizer. He was also the owner of Dining Passport Promotions restaurant advertising.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Friday, July 21, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Thursday, July 20th from 4-8 p.m.