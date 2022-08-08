James Theunick, 57

Long time Lake Orion resident Jim Theunick passed away on August 3, 2022 at the age of 57. He was born on March 11, 1953

Jim is preceded in death by his father, James L. Theunick. Jim is survived by his two beloved children, Wilson and Katy Theunick; his mother, Mary Theunick; siblings, Heather (Marvin) Miller, Sean Theunick, Erin (Dave) Enderby, Matthew Theunick (Renee Reynolds), Megan (Karen) Theunick and Mike Theunick.

Jim will be remembered by his generous spirit and his willingness to help anyone in need. His greatest joy in life were his children. He was their biggest fan and never went a day without telling them how much he loved them. He will be missed by all that knew him.

A memorial service is at Modetz Funeral Home in Lake Orion on Thursday, August 11, The family will receive visitors from 4-7 p.m. with the service to begin at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Wilson and Katy Theunick’s college education costs.