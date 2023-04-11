James Walendzik, 74

James “Jim” Arthur Walendzik, age 74, was born April 15, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan. Jim is survived by his son, Kalon Walendzik (Stephanie), step-granddaughter Grace, daughter Wynne White (Travis), grandsons, Ruger and Ryder, sisters Sue Meyersieck (Scott) and Robin Thomas (Joe), brother Tim Walendzik (Pam), and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his wonderful, loving wife of 41 years, Sandy, and parents Marge and Art Walendzik.

Jim had a kind and generous heart and would do anything he could to help his family and friends. His sense of humor was unwavering and he always had a “dad” joke to make everyone roll their eyes. As a small boy, he became fascinated with the Detroit Tigers and loved going to watch the games. Jim carried that passion throughout adulthood and passed the love down to his son.

The apples of Jim’s eye were his grandchildren. His face would light up when they were around. His grandsons loved when he would read a book or watch cartoons with them.

Jim was an amazing man. He met his wife when they both worked at Kmart and helped raise his brother-in-law, Chris. He graduated from Michigan Tech University and went on to work for Chrysler for his entire career where he traveled the world and was a part of multiple patents. He is loved dearly and will be sorely missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Leonard Summer Festival.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 4 p.m., with visitation at the funeral home starting at 1 p.m..