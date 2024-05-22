James William King, 67

James William King of Cass City, formerly of Kingston, age 67, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Medilodge of Cass City. James was born March 14, 1957 in Lapeer. He had been employed at Feguson Block. James enjoyed listening to Hank Williams, Sr., and had often been told he sounded like him when he sang. He loved music and could play any instrument with strings. James is survived by his mother and stepfather, Roselene and Ernest Beebe; two brothers, Scott King and wife, Lori, and Shanen Knickerbocker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Holcomb King; his father, Willie King; and one brother, Mike King. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the Arcadia Township Cemetery in Lum, Michigan. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home in Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts, and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.