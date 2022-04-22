Jamie Webster-Thorpe, 44

Jamie Marie Webster-Thorpe of Davison passed away peacefully at the age of 44, on March 9, 2022.

Jamie will forever be remembered for her generosity of spirit and warmth of heart. She loved to create, whether it was crochet, cross-stitch, or another creative endeavor, and she loved to share these with everyone around her. Her infectious smile will be missed by her family, co-workers, and friends – especially those in her son’s band, her book club and craft group.

Beloved wife of Russell Thorpe, and loving mother of Christopher Thorpe; cherished daughter of Jim and Lassie Webster; loving sister of Brian and Tammy Webster; adored nephew and niece, Landry and Ellie Webster.

She is survived by many more dear family members and friends: loving in-laws Bill and Ora Thorpe, birth mother Debbie Miller, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

Jamie knew the importance of family, always making time to spend with her loved ones. She loved to have fun, and was a person who brought light to all those around her. The sky has gained a shining star, forever in all our hearts. The sky is brighter when we look up, that is how we know she is smiling down on us all.