Janet Lynn DeGroot, 70, of Oxford

Janet Lynn (Jostock) DeGroot passed away unexpectedly April 1, 2025, at the age of 70. She left us peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Lapeer Michigan to Edwin Lewis Jostock and Clara Belle Slieff, Janet was a graduate of Oxford high school. Married to her husband John DeGroot, for 53 years, she will undeniably be remembered as a devoted and loving wife.

Janet was a doting mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She carried with her unending love and compassion for those close to her and was always the first to offer help. She selflessly took care of those she loved in ways that often went unnoticed but always made a difference. All who loved Janet are saddened by the loss of her companionship and fun-loving nature. We will Cherish the memories of her true obsession for sweets and the joy she brought to our lives.

Janet is survived by her husband John DeGroot of Oxford, her daughter Tonya DeGroot of Lapeer, her son Mike DeGroot of Florida, her grandchildren Jonathan (Kathyrn) Bevis of Lapeer, Chase and Brogan DeGroot of Florida, her sister Sandra Fritz of Lapeer, her brother Timothy Morkin of Oxford and many nieces, nephews and loved family members

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will take place at the Oxford American Legion Hall, 130 E. Drahner Rd. in Oxford on Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 2-5 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors Bossardet Chapel in Oxford.