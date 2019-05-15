Janet Marie Overley, 75

Janet Marie Overley, of Oxford, passed away on May 7, 2019. She was 75.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Overley, parents, Andrew and Edith Miholek. Also preceded in death by her special sister, Rosemary Valentine. Janet was a special aunt to Russell and Christine Valentine, and their children, Elise, Zachary, and Maxwell.

Janet is survived by her brother-in-law, Ed Overley, and his children, Jeff Overley and Jordan Rojas, and Ken Overley, and his children, Mike Overley and Kimberley Overley Stathkis.

She was a wonderful cook and baker, loved her beautiful gardens, and animals, especially her cat, Jack. Janet had many friends, especially her “Girlfriends of 62”, with whom she graduated from high school. She remains a special person to everyone in that group.

Donations may be made to K-9 Stray Rescue League in Oxford.