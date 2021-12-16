Janice Woehlke, 60

Janice Marie (Dunwoodie) Woehlke of Oxford passed away on December 10, 2021, at the age of 60.

Janice was the loving wife of David for 32 years, beloved mother of Kristina (Satyam) Patel, cherished grandmother of Noah Patel, sister of Eugene (Kathleen) Dunwoodie and Debbie (Michael) Cumming, daughter of the late Eugene and Joanne.

Janice was an avid lover of animals and adored her own pets. She loved birdwatching, but kept a special eye out for hummingbirds and cardinals. She loved to travel and experience new things but her favorite place was the cottage in Gaylord.

Janice’s friends and family all remembered her for her warmth, love, laugh, and smile. She had a way of making everyone she met feel like family.

A Celebration of Life will be at Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Saturday, January 15,1 from 12-2 with a service beginning at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may consider a donation to the Humane Society of Michigan or a charity of their choice.