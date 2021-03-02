Jean Kessler, 87

Oxford resident Jean Elda Kessler, age 87, died peacefully Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the home of her daughter.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Robert D. Kessler, her brother Albert Ligi, and son-in-law Patrick Armitage. Jean is survived by her four children: Sandy (Dave) Jones of Oxford, Bob Kessler of Frisco, Colorado, Jeff Kessler of Leadville, Colorado and Kim Armitage of Oxford. She is also survived by her brother Tony Ligi (Marilyn), sister, Pam Calleja, three grandchildren, two great grand children, nieces and nephews.

Jean was born to Albert and Elsie Ligi of Hazel Park. Jean graduated with her LPN license. Following her graduation, Jean met Robert D. Kessler. The couple met at her aunt’s restaurant – the Villa Inn of Lake Orion – and fell in love at the Valentine’s Day Charity ball. The couple married and moved to Oxford, where Jean would live until her death.

Jean loved walking. While people may not have known her by her name, many will remember her as the white-haired lady seen walking around Oxford. You may have been one of the kind people to offer her a ride home, to which she would have politely declined. She took great joy in long walks around town and walking down the Polly Ann Trail.

Caseville, Michigan also held a very special place in Jean’s heart. She would spend weeks there during the summer and fall months, mostly walking on the pier and beach. Jean was also a passionate reader who loved to joke that she lived vicariously through the heroines in her books. She loved and appreciated Oxford Library. She often mentioned how thankful she was for such a beautiful library and spent many rainy and snowy days there, lost in her books.

Jean was a member of Oxford Methodist Church and a Sunday school teacher in her younger years. She had a life-long love of religion and was always seeking to learn more. Praise God, she is now home where all her questions can be answered.

Online condolences may be left at www.LynchandSonsOxford.com