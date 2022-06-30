Jeffery Scott, 68

Former Oxford resident Jeffery Michael Scott passed away peacefully on June 17, 2022, at home in Casper, Wyoming, after a short struggle with Melanoma. He was 68.

Jeff was born October 3, 1953, to Albert and Elvina Scott in Northville, MI.

During high school, he and his brother Steven worked on a dairy farm. After graduation from Oxford High School he moved back to Wyoming. Jeff retired after 31 years with Safeway.

He was quick to help his family and friends with any project that presented itself.

He enjoyed cooking, especially for large groups of family and friends, woodworking and building were his passion. Most of all he loved decorating the yard for Christmas.

Jeff was preceded in death by two sisters Janet and Annette, his father Albert, Stepdad Larry Farnham and stepsister Malissa.

He is survived by his wife Cilia (Cec) Scott, his mother Elvina Farnham, children: Mike (Jennifer) Scott, Marlena Doane, Natalie Andersen (Dustin Foist) and Jason Doane of Casper. Dawn Andersen (Angelo Mercado) of Fort Myers, FL and Christel Andersen (JingChuan) Dong of Fremont, CA. Grand children: Russell, Sydney, Madelyn, Christopher, Mike, & Carrie Anne (Aaron) Lopez and three great grandchildren. His brothers Steven (Dawn) Scott, of Cadillac, MI, Andy (Roni Jo)Trujillo and Chad Farnham. Step siblings Larry J, Jay T, Sheralyn, Elaine, Paul, Dorothy Anderson , Jerry Anderson , Tina Poehlman, Albert Scott, and Sheri Dettore.

A Memorial service was held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Casper, WY, on Saturday June 25.