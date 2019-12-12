Jeffrey Turner, 54

Jeffrey R. Turner of Oxford, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019. He was 54 years old.

He was the beloved Husband of Rose (Ludy); loving dad to Victoria, Natalia, Amelia, and Sophia all of Oxford; beloved son of Robert and Beverly (O’Tyson) Turner; beloved brother of Jennifer (Turner) and Brother-in-law of Mike Lester; loving uncle to Megan, Katie (Lester) and Adam Chambers, Jodi, Karlee, and Maggie; beloved nephew of Barbara (O’Tyson) and Kenneth Robinson, Jeanne (Carlton) White, William and Bonnie Carlton, and Joanne (Turner) and Thomas Holmes; loving cousin of Adam and Diane (Halbrook) White, Brian White, Cynthia Holmes, and Ryan Holmes.

Mr. Jeff Turner was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church of Clarkston. Funeral services are on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church, 5790 Flemings Lake Road, Clarkston. Visitation is at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 .am. Friends received at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 East Flint Street, Lake Orion on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 visiting hours 4-8 p.m. Family prefers no flowers. (In lieu of flowers, if you desire, you may make contributions to the family.)

Arrangements by Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.