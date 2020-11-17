Jennifer Sowter , 39

Jennifer Lynn Sowter of Oxford lost her valiant fight with cancer on November 12, 2020. She was 39 years old.

Loving and adoring wife of Bradley; loving daughter of Gary and Cheryl Law; caring sister of Jessie Hogue, Sarah Spiekerman, Justin (Cassie) Law, Alex Conklin and Zach Conklin; daughter-in-law of Dwight (Denise) Sowter and the late Cynthia Sowter; sister-in-law of Justin (Lindsay) Sowter; proud aunt of Jack Graham, Luna Pridmore, Rowan Law, Stella Law, Ava Sowter, Harper Sowter and Breanna Sowter.

She was preceded in death by mother Gail Hogue, father Richard Hogue and Uncle Craig Clincher.

Jenny was a cherished fixture in the community of Oxford. She worked at Center Square “Boombas” in Oxford since 1997. She took pride in managing this store and cherished all of her customers who looked forward to her smiling face every morning. Jenny was a radiant, caring and fun loving woman who loved camping, crafting, antique shopping, doting on her nephew and nieces and throwing the most amazing parties for her loved ones.

Due to Covid-19, her family has decided to have a celebration of Jennifer's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials may be made to Gilda's Club Detroit, 3517 S. Rochester Rd., Troy, MI 48073.