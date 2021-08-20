Jerome Thomas, 90

Jerome “Jerry” Thomas passed away quietly on Aug. 17, 2021. Jerry was born in Oxford in 1931 and lived in the area until moving to Hawaii in 2018 with his late wife Georgene.

In the July 17, 1931 edition of The Oxford Leader, on Page 5 was the notice of his birth. “Born to Mr. and Mrs. Floyd (Ellenor) Thomas, Friday July 3, a baby boy, Jerome Newell. Dr. JW Bachelor in attendance.”

During the mid 1950s Jerry served in the U.S. Marine Corps in North Carolina. He took interest in many hobbies and endeavors over the years, however, target shooting was his favorite.

He is survived by daughters Denise Thomas, Paula Thomas and son Brian Thomas; three grandchildren, Chad Cartner, Kelly Cartner and Kyle Simmons.