Jerry Chidester, 73

Oxford resident Jerry Edward Chidester, age 73, passed away on March 30, 2023. He was born August 16, 1949, in Ann Arbor.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Terry Chidester, daughter Stacey (Tony) Volante, grandchildren Jacob Chidester Donovan, Alyssa Rose Donovan and Anthony Joseph (A.J.) Volante II, brother William (Liz) Chidester and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jerry retired from Penske Automotive where he had found his passion as a car-hauler truck driver. He loved to tell the tales of the cool cars he’d take all over the United States. Always in the automotive industry, he started at Chevrolet Gear and Axle in Hamtramck where he made life-long friends and many more memories until the opportunity came up to drive for GM affiliate Penske Automotive.

Jerry adored his family and his friends. He had a kind and generous heart and would do anything he could to help his family or friends. Jerry would not think twice about inconveniencing himself if it would make life easier for the people he loved. Throughout his life he enjoyed to fish, take road trips to visit family, spend time at Disney World and gamble. Texas Holdem and betting on his sports app were his favorite pass times. He’d enter online poker tournaments or at casinos whenever he could.

As much as he adored his wife and doted on his daughter (who he called princess from birth), the apple of Boppa’s eye were his grand kids. His face would light up when any of them were around. Boppa was always good for advice, playing games or watching Tom and Jerry. And it was always a safe bet he had a few extra dollars laying around to put in their piggy banks.

Jerry was preceded in death by his mother Mae (Gene) Shankle, father Quitman (Ollie) Chidester, sister Sandy (Pat) Piglia and brother Leonard (Judy) Chidester.

Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Visitation will also take place at the funeral home on Thursday, April 6, from 1 to 8 PM. Memorials may be made to the Rainbow Connection (rainbowconnection.org).